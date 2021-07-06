Advertisement

Police: Lexington man arrested trying to bring “large quantity” of drugs into SEKY

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Central Kentucky man is facing serious charges after police say they found him transporting a large amount of meth into the mountains with a small child in the car.

On Monday, Knox County sheriff’s deputies received a tip about a man, later identified as David Hamblin, 36, from Lexington traveling from that city transporting the drugs to Knox County.

Around 3 p.m., deputies found Hamblin driving on South Main Street in Barbourville. During a traffic stop, police found the four-year-old child, a stolen handgun and more than one pound of suspected meth in the car.

He was arrested and is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and child endangerment.

In addition to the new charges, Hamblin was also wanted in Laurel County on a warrant for additional drug charges.

A family member came to pick the child up from the sheriff’s office.

