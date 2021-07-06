Police: Report of disorder with firearm leads to man fleeing in stolen vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing several charges after a incident in Lexington Tuesday morning.

Police say around 9:10 a.m. they went to the 1500 block of Meade Court for a report of a disorder with a firearm.

The suspect, 25-year-old Dieontae R. Gillis, fled in what police say was a stolen vehicle before law enforcement arrived.

An officer spotted Gillis fleeing before he tried to hide in an apartment in the 1700 block of Jennifer Road.

Police say eventually, Gillis surrendered peacefully.

Gillis is facing charges of reckless driving, fleeing and evading, no operator’s license, receiving stolen property for a vehicle, receiving stolen property for a handgun, being a felon in possession of handgun, burglary and tampering with physical evidence.

