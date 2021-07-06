Advertisement

Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Bill Bryant (July 6, 2021)

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/187/beef-top-sirloin-potato-kabobs

FRUIT AND NUT BURGERS

Prepare to be delighted. Ground Beef burgers with walnuts, Granny Smith apples, Brie cheese and blackberry preserves.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped walnuts
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 Granny Smith apple, cored, cut into 8 rounds
  • 4 tablespoons Brie cheese, softened
  • 4 teaspoons marionberry or blackberry preserves
  • 4 whole-grain artisanal rolls

COOKING:

  • Combine Ground Beef, walnuts, salt, pepper, and in a medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly.  Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.
  • Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
  • Place two apple rounds on bottom of each roll; top with burger.  Evenly spread cheese and preserves over burgers.  Close sandwiches. Cook’s Tip: Apple rounds may be grilled for 3 to 4 minutes, if desired.

