Woman accused of setting neighbor’s home on fire says she was there to ‘cleanse this place’

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Laurel County woman is facing an attempted murder charge after deputies say she set her neighbor’s home on fire.

It happened Monday evening around 7:30 in the Ray Johnson Rd. area of London.

According to the arrest citation from the sheriff’s office, they received a complaint that 37-year-old Sheena Johnson had set a mobile home on fire and then ran away.

When a deputy arrived to check it out, heavy smoke was coming from the back of the home.

The citation says Johnson walked out of her home next door and told the deputy that she hadn’t done anything.

The deputy asked Johnson to have a seat in the back of their cruiser, but Johnson became irate and said she wasn’t going anywhere. After a short scuffle with the deputy, Johnson was arrested and put in the cruiser.

The victim told the deputy she woke up to the smell of smoke and was having trouble breathing. She then went outside where she says she saw Johnson standing in her yard. The victim asked Johnson why she set the house on fire and Johnson replied, “why not?” and that she was there to “cleanse this place,” starting with the victim’s home.

The victim’s daughter told the deputy that Johnson had also tried to set someone else’s house on fire four days before this incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital to get checked out after being exposed to heavy smoke from the fire.

Johnson is currently in the Laurel County Correctional Center facing charges of arson, attempted murder, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

