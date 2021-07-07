Advertisement

Attica Scott to run for Congress

Attica Scott
Attica Scott
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky Representative Attica Scott announced she will run for Congress.

Scott will run for the Democratic nomination for Kentucky’s third Congressional district.

She currently serves as a Democrat for District 41 in the Kentucky House of Representatives.

In June, Scott filed a lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department after officers said Scott, her daughter Ashanti Scott and Louisville activist Shameka Parrish-Wright allegedly violated the constitutional rights of Kentucky when they were arrested last year amid protests for Breonna Taylor.

The women claim they were arrested the night of Sept. 24, 2020, prior to Mayor Greg Fischer’s temporary 9 p.m. curfew, which included exceptions for residents going to church, work, or seeking medical treatment. That night, First Unitarian Church in Louisville had offered shelter to protesters; the women were arrested while walking to the church along with 20 other people who police claim broke a window and threw a flare into the Louisville Free Public Library nearby.

The women were initially charged criminally, including a felony count of “riot in the first degree.” The charges were later dropped.

Scott is expected to make an announcement about her run for Congress at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and emergency vehicles have been seen most of the morning at the Super 8 off Highway 150...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at central Kentucky hotel
Police investigate crash in Franklin County
UPDATE: Two killed in Franklin County motorcycle crash identified
A sweet, one-year-old golden doodle, Charlie, was taken in a stolen car in the Industry Road...
UPDATE: Lexington dog back home after being taken to Frankfort in stolen van
41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Police: Lexington man arrested trying to bring “large quantity” of drugs into SEKY

Latest News

A committee of Kentucky state lawmakers will discuss critical race theory at a meeting...
Committee of Ky. state lawmakers to discuss critical race theory on Tuesday
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021, file photo, a group of migrants, mainly from Honduras and...
Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Powell’s high-stakes bet: More jobs but only mild inflation
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech