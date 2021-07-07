Attica Scott to run for Congress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky Representative Attica Scott announced she will run for Congress.

Scott will run for the Democratic nomination for Kentucky’s third Congressional district.

She currently serves as a Democrat for District 41 in the Kentucky House of Representatives.

In June, Scott filed a lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department after officers said Scott, her daughter Ashanti Scott and Louisville activist Shameka Parrish-Wright allegedly violated the constitutional rights of Kentucky when they were arrested last year amid protests for Breonna Taylor.

The women claim they were arrested the night of Sept. 24, 2020, prior to Mayor Greg Fischer’s temporary 9 p.m. curfew, which included exceptions for residents going to church, work, or seeking medical treatment. That night, First Unitarian Church in Louisville had offered shelter to protesters; the women were arrested while walking to the church along with 20 other people who police claim broke a window and threw a flare into the Louisville Free Public Library nearby.

The women were initially charged criminally, including a felony count of “riot in the first degree.” The charges were later dropped.

Scott is expected to make an announcement about her run for Congress at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

