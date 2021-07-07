Benny Snell hosts second annual youth football camp

GEORGETOWN Ky. (WKYT) - Benny Snell Jr. is back in the Bluegrass this week to host his second annual youth football camp.

Before he reports to training camp for his third season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Snell coached 500 campers at Toyota Stadium Tuesday in Georgetown. After not hosting his camp last year due to COVID-19, Snell is so happy to give back to the state that gave him so much.

“It’s a blessing, I am very thankful,” said Snell. “My true years at UK and my work I put in on and off the field, it shows throughout the youth. It’s very interesting and I love giving back. They showed me nothing but love, so it’s only right I give it back. I am truly thankful how the turnout came out. All these parents bringing their kids out to get better. I am thankful for the opportunity and I am glad to work with them. The youth is very important so I am going to train them and get them ready.”

In his first two seasons in Pittsburgh, Snell rushed for 794 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 84 yards.

SNELL YEAH: @benny_snell is in Kentucky this week. He’s hosting his 2nd annual youth football camp today in Georgetown. Hear from him tonight at 11 on @wkytsports. #SnellYeah #BBN pic.twitter.com/rCP6n7uBDx — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) July 6, 2021

