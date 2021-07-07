Advertisement

Benny Snell hosts second annual youth football camp

He coached up 500 campers Tuesday at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown.
Benny Snell and his campers at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown.
Benny Snell and his campers at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN Ky. (WKYT) - Benny Snell Jr. is back in the Bluegrass this week to host his second annual youth football camp.

Before he reports to training camp for his third season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Snell coached 500 campers at Toyota Stadium Tuesday in Georgetown. After not hosting his camp last year due to COVID-19, Snell is so happy to give back to the state that gave him so much.

“It’s a blessing, I am very thankful,” said Snell. “My true years at UK and my work I put in on and off the field, it shows throughout the youth. It’s very interesting and I love giving back. They showed me nothing but love, so it’s only right I give it back. I am truly thankful how the turnout came out. All these parents bringing their kids out to get better. I am thankful for the opportunity and I am glad to work with them. The youth is very important so I am going to train them and get them ready.”

In his first two seasons in Pittsburgh, Snell rushed for 794 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 84 yards.

