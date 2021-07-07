Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Continue To Rumble

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of showers and storms are kicking in out there today and this is a sign of things to come as two systems impact the region through early next week. This means a rather stormy setup is upon us and we will be on guard for local strong storms and high water issues.

Tropical humidity is with us today with temps back into the normal 80s. Storms fire up fairly quickly and continue through the afternoon and evening as moisture streams in from the south and southwest. Not everyone sees storms today, but heavy rainfall will be likely for those who do.

A few more storms will be with us into Thursday with the best storm threat settling into southern Kentucky for Friday.

The next system riding in here over the weekend may send rounds of strong storms rolling our from the west and northeast with decreasing action early next week.

Locally heavy rainfall will be possible during this time.

