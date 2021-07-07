Advertisement

Two killed in motorcycle crash in Franklin County

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The investigation into a deadly crash is underway in Franklin County.

The crash occurred early Wednesday morning on Cardwell Lane between Edgewood Drive and Highwood Drive.

Coroner Will Harrod told WKYT two adults were killed in the crash. Harrod said it was too early in the investigation to release additional information.

Frankfort Police said the sheriff’s office was conducting accident reconstruction.

The road reopened just before 6:30 a.m.

