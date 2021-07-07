Two killed in motorcycle crash in Franklin County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The investigation into a deadly crash is underway in Franklin County.

The crash occurred early Wednesday morning on Cardwell Lane between Edgewood Drive and Highwood Drive.

Police have Cardwell Lane shut down for what appears to be a deadly crash. The Franklin County Coroner is on scene. I’m working to get more details right now. I’ll have updates on @WKYT this morning pic.twitter.com/thFt0CrowQ — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) July 7, 2021

Coroner Will Harrod told WKYT two adults were killed in the crash. Harrod said it was too early in the investigation to release additional information.

Frankfort Police said the sheriff’s office was conducting accident reconstruction.

Injury collision on Cardwell Lane between Edgewood and Highwood. The Sheriffs Office has the road closed down while Accident Reconstruction investigates. Avoid this area if at all possible. — Frankfort Police (@Frankfortpolice) July 7, 2021

The road reopened just before 6:30 a.m.

