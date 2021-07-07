Advertisement

Eight Kentucky track stars have qualified for Tokyo Olympics

St. Hillaire will run in both the 400-meter dash and 4x400m relay team for Team Trinidad and Tobago.
Dwight St. Hillaire will run for Trinidad and Tobago.
Dwight St. Hillaire will run for Trinidad and Tobago.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky senior Dwight St. Hillaire and sophomore Megan Moss have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

St. Hillaire will run in both the 400-meter dash and 4x400m relay team for Team Trinidad and Tobago.

Moss will run as part of the 4x400m relay for the Bahamas after finishing third in the 400m at The Bahamas Athletics Championships and earning first-team All-America at both the NCAA Outdoor and Indoor Championships in the 4x400m relay.

Moss and St. Hillaire join Kentucky alumni and 400m hurdles world record-holder Sydney McLaughlin (USA), 100m hurdles world record-holder Keni Harrison (USA), Daniel Roberts (USA), Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (USA), Javianne Oliver (USA) and Leah Nugent (Jamaica) in Tokyo.

