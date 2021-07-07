Advertisement

ESPN pulls Rachel Nichols from NBA Finals after audio comments released

ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols isn't covering the NBA Finals after comments she made about a...
ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols isn't covering the NBA Finals after comments she made about a colleague caused controversy.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols has been removed from her role as a sideline reporter during the NBA finals.

The move by the sports network comes after the New York Times published an audio recording of Nichols making disparaging comments about her colleague Maria Taylor.

In the recording from last year, Nichols can be heard complaining that Taylor was chosen to cover the NBA Finals, saying it was in part because of ESPN’s “crappy longtime record on diversity.”

Nichols released a statement apologizing, but Taylor hasn’t commented.

Another reporter has been chosen to cover the 2021 NBA Finals, which started Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police and emergency vehicles have been seen most of the morning at the Super 8 off Highway 150...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at central Kentucky hotel
41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
A sweet, one-year-old golden doodle, Charlie, was taken in a stolen car in the Industry Road...
UPDATE: Lexington dog back home after being taken to Frankfort in stolen van
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Police: Lexington man arrested trying to bring “large quantity” of drugs into SEKY
The Senate Majority Office announced the death of Republican State Senator Tom Buford of...
Longtime Ky. Senator Tom Buford dies at 72

Latest News

Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
Official: 10 more victims found in condo rubble; death toll 46
Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones is using major philanthropic donors to build her future as a...
Philanthropies eagerly back journalist Hannah-Jones after UNC tenure dispute
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home
A U.S.-backed Syrian group says they and American forces have foiled an attack with drones on a...
Bases housing US troops in Iraq, Syria attacked, 2 injured
The shooting was reported about 6 a.m. near the 22nd District police station in Chicago’s...
Reports: 3 law enforcement officers shot, wounded in Chicago