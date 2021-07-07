Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More steam and more storms

Storms likely
Storms likely(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The storm coverage should be a little more plentiful this afternoon and evening.

Another day with scattered showers & storms will become part of the forecast. Any of these will have the potential to produce rounds of heavy rain and gusty winds. The nature of these storms is to go up, rain hard and disappear!

A frontal boundary will track into the region later this week. It will enhance the coverage of showers & thunderstorms. I won’t be a washout, but it will feel like it if you get under one of these soakers.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and emergency vehicles have been seen most of the morning at the Super 8 off Highway 150...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at central Kentucky hotel
41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
A sweet, one-year-old golden doodle, Charlie, was taken in a stolen car in the Industry Road...
UPDATE: Lexington dog back home after being taken to Frankfort in stolen van
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Police: Lexington man arrested trying to bring “large quantity” of drugs into SEKY
The Senate Majority Office announced the death of Republican State Senator Tom Buford of...
Longtime Ky. Senator Tom Buford dies at 72

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Set To Increase
Scattered storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rain returns
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam and storms
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Typical Summer Pattern