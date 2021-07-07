Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More steam and more storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The storm coverage should be a little more plentiful this afternoon and evening.

Another day with scattered showers & storms will become part of the forecast. Any of these will have the potential to produce rounds of heavy rain and gusty winds. The nature of these storms is to go up, rain hard and disappear!

A frontal boundary will track into the region later this week. It will enhance the coverage of showers & thunderstorms. I won’t be a washout, but it will feel like it if you get under one of these soakers.

Take care of each other!

