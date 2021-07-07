Lt. Gov. Coleman visits FCPS school; presents check for safety improvements

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman made a stop at Lexington school Wednesday.

Lt. Governor Coleman visited Liberty Elementary to check out the Summer Ignite Program.

While there Mrs. Coleman, a former teacher, peaked into some classrooms to see how things were running.

Afterward, she presented a $40,000 check from the state transportation department to enhance safety. That money will help pay for updated traffic and pedestrian safety around Liberty Elementary and the Lexington Universal Academy on Nicholasville Road.

“It is a difficult situation to get in and out how of here in the mornings, in the afternoon. It’s dangerous,” said Principal Lisa Kear. “So, I’m just so grateful that they saw a need and they are helping us out.”

Overhead school zone flashers will be installed as well.

Liberty Road and Nicholasville are some of the busiest roads in Lexington.

