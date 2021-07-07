Advertisement

No relay: Banned sprinter Richardson left off Olympic team

Her name was missing from the 130-person roster USATF sent out Tuesday.
In this June 19, 2021 photo, Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the first heat of...
In this June 19, 2021 photo, Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the first heat of the semis finals in women's 100-meter runat the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore. Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana. Richardson, who won the 100 at Olympic trials in 10.86 seconds on June 19, told of her ban Friday, July 2 on the “Today Show.”(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Banned sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson isn’t on the Olympic roster released by USA Track and Field.

The decision means the American’s positive test for marijuana will cost her a chance at running on the relay team in Tokyo, in addition to her spot in the 100-meter individual race. Richardson’s positive test nullified her win at Olympic trials last month and the spot that went with it in the 100.

Her 30-day suspension was set to end before the start of the relays in Tokyo. That left open the possibility she could run on the relay team, but her name was missing from the 130-person roster USATF sent out Tuesday. It means no Olympics for the 21-year-old sprinter, who was expected to challenge for gold medals in Tokyo.

