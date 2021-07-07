Advertisement

Paris officials issue Golden Alert for missing man

Paris officials are issuing a Golden Alert for 68-year-old Charles. C. Rose.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - The Paris Police Department and the Bourbon County Fire and Emergency Management are issuing a Golden Alert for 68-year-old Charles. C. Rose.

Rose had left his residence around 3:00 p.m. on July 3 for an afternoon drive and failed to return home.

Officials say his last possible location was near where the vehicle below was found that day at approximately 4:30 p.m. near Hinkson Creek Bridge in Bourbon County.

Officials say Rose's last possible location was near where this vehicle was found on Friday, July 2 at approximately 4:30 p.m. near Hinkson Creek Bridge in Bourbon County.(Paris Police Department)

Rose has several medical issues, both recovering and current, which require medication, police say. They say he also has physical abilities that limit him to have to walk with a cane.

Rose is around 6 feet tall, has blue eyes, and white hair and beard. He was last seen wearing a royal blue plaid shirt, gray gym shorts, black shoes, and possibly with a dark green/navy hat with a jockey’s silk emblem which is green, yellow, and white.

Anyone with any information or sightings of Mr. Rose is asked to contact Paris/ Bourbon Dispatch at 859-987-2100, Ext. 1.

