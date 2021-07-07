LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As travel ramps up, especially after the holiday weekend, it is very apparent that the rental car industry is experiencing a recovery from its fall during the pandemic. Now that the market is red-hot, travelers may experience shortages during their trips. Fiduciary financial planner Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers joined us on the newscast to discuss the rental car rebound.

“Prices for rental cars over the holiday weekend were up 89% compared to the same weekend in 2019,” Smith says. “In some cities, prices were up as much as 300%. Even though some are prepared for these high costs, many reservations are not being fulfilled due to a shortage. This can be extremely frustrating for travelers.”

Hertz filed for bankruptcy in May of 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic essentially halted travel. The company cut its rental car fleet down by over 35% and has since stabilized its business with the help of $5.9 billion in new equity capital from its new investor group. The pandemic helped create pricing and supply discipline within the industry.

“It is a supply and demand issue now,” Smith says. “Rental car companies rely on air travel for a good portion of their business, so when the pandemic was at its peak, many rental car companies downsized. This means that the rental car companies sold cars and downsized to survive the pandemic. It was a good time for them to sell since there was, and still is, a shortage of new cars.”

The demand for rental cars has sky-rocketed, which gave rental car companies almost no time to prepare. To see additional stories surrounding business and economic news for the Lexington area, visit https://www.WKYT.com/MoneyMatters/ and if you have a question for Josh send an email to info@swdgroup.com.

