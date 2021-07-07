Reward being offered after theft of concrete donkey
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies are investigating an unusual theft in Jessamine County.
The sheriff’s office says a concrete donkey was stolen from a property in the 2440 block of Bethel Road in Nicholasville.
Watts Realtors & Auctioneers, Inc is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) who stole the donkey.
If you have any information, contact the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office at 859-885-4139 or email tips@jessaminesheriff.org.
