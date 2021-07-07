Police searching for suspect who fired shots in Nicholasville neighborhood

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in central Kentucky are looking for a suspect who they say fired shots in a neighborhood.

Police say someone fired shots on Chestnut Street near Foxwood Drive in Nicholasville. They say at least seven rounds were fired, followed by a few more up the street.

We’re told the person who fired shots drove off.

Police can’t find that any cars or homes were hit by any of the shots.

Nobody was injured, and no arrests have been made yet.

