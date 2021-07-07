Advertisement

Police searching for suspect who fired shots in Nicholasville neighborhood

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in central Kentucky are looking for a suspect who they say fired shots in a neighborhood.

Police say someone fired shots on Chestnut Street near Foxwood Drive in Nicholasville. They say at least seven rounds were fired, followed by a few more up the street.

We’re told the person who fired shots drove off.

Police can’t find that any cars or homes were hit by any of the shots.

Nobody was injured, and no arrests have been made yet.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and emergency vehicles have been seen most of the morning at the Super 8 off Highway 150...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at central Kentucky hotel
Police investigate crash in Franklin County
UPDATE: Two killed in Franklin County motorcycle crash identified
A sweet, one-year-old golden doodle, Charlie, was taken in a stolen car in the Industry Road...
UPDATE: Lexington dog back home after being taken to Frankfort in stolen van
41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Police: Lexington man arrested trying to bring “large quantity” of drugs into SEKY

Latest News

WKYT Summer Grillin' with DeAnn Stephens and Meteorologist Jim Caldwell
WATCH | WKYT Summer Grillin' with DeAnn Stephens and Meteorologist Jim Caldwell
Police searching for suspect who fired shots in Nicholasville neighborhood
WATCH | Police searching for suspect who fired shots in Nicholasville neighborhood
Blue Grass Airport is celebrating the completion of its Taxiway Safety Enhancement Program, a...
Sen. McConnell attends ribbon cutting for safety enhancement project at Blue Grass Airport
Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman stopped by a Lexington elementary school Wednesday to...
Lt. Gov. Coleman visits FCPS school; presents check for safety improvements