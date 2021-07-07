Stolen dog back home in Lexington after being found overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After being stolen from the Shaffer family and missing several hours, Charlie the Goldendoodle is back home.

The long night began after the Shaffers’ mother-in-law ran a quick errand and left Charlie in the running van.

When she came back, both the dog and the van were gone.

The family immediately took to Facebook to spread the word as much as possible to help bring Charlie home. They drove all night searching for him.

Police in Frankfort located the van and the missing pup Tuesday night.

“Obviously, we’re elated, exhausted still just from the drain of all of that emotion,” said Charlie’s owner Suzanne Shaffer. “But I cannot tell you the level of support we received from the community; It was just truly incredible.”

The Shaffers said Charlie was adopted during the pandemic, so it’s extra special they could get him back home again in Lexington.

The Shaffers said they are glad they had Charlie microchipped, so it was even easier for him to find his way back home.

