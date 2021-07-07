Advertisement

Two men pull another man from burning car in one Kentucky county

Two men pull another man from burning car in Wayne County, Ky.
Two men pull another man from burning car in Wayne County, Ky.(Credit: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a one-car crash on Kentucky East Highway 92 on Tuesday.

Dispatchers said the car was on fire and once deputies arrived, the driver said something broke on his car and caused him to lose control.

Police said the car hit an embankment, overturned on its roof and ended back on the the highway.

The driver, Rodney Russell, could not get out of the car on his own. Deputies said two witnesses, Jason McGinnis and Eddie Melton kicked out a window and pulled Russell out.

The car then became engulfed in flames.

Russell was taken to Lake Cumberland Reginal Hospital.

