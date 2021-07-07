Advertisement

UK’s Madison Lilley named SEC Female Athlete of the Year

was also national volleyball Player of the Year
15 APR 2021: UNLV vs. Kentucky during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at the...
15 APR 2021: UNLV vs. Kentucky during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, NE. Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos  (Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos | Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky setter Madison Lilley has been named the 2020-21 Roy F. Kramer Southeastern Conference Female Athlete of the Year, the league announced on Wednesday.

Lilley helped lead the Wildcats to the school’s first-ever national championship in volleyball. She becomes the first volleyball player to win the award in the history of the SEC.

Lilley is only the second female from UK to win the award, joining gymnast Jenny Hanson in 1995. She is the eighth Wildcat to ever win the award.

“I’m proud of what Madison has achieved as an athlete. It’s truly incredible what she’s accomplished,” UK head coach Craig Skinner said. “What I’m even more proud of is her vision that she set forth for herself and the team. She set out a path to win a national championship and she followed through with it like the champion she is.”

Lilley was named the conference Player of the Year and the AVCA National Player of the Year. Lilley is one of four finalists for the 2021 ESPY Award for Female College Athlete of the Year, which will be announced during the ESPY’s on July 10.

Madison Lilley Season Accomplishments:

  • 2020 NCAA National Champion
  • 2020 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player
  • 2020-21 AVCA National Player of the Year
  • 2020-21 AVCA First Team All-American
  • 2020-21 SEC Player of the Year
  • 2020-21 AVCA Region Player of the Year
  • All-time assists leader at Kentucky
  • Led the NCAA with 12.37 assists per set
  • Paced the UK offense to the highest hitting percentage of any team in the NCAA
  • Senior CLASS Award finalist
  • Graduated from Kentucky in May with a degree in Integrated Strategic Communication

