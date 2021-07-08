Advertisement

$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center

(Pexels.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Techies and entrepreneurs will see a new business center in Mississippi.

And the center is expected to be in Jackson.

Minority Business Development Agency, under the U.S. Department of Commerce, awarded a $375K grant to set up a new center in the Magnolia State.

Senator Roger Wicker broke the news on social media Thursday.

MBDA is the only federal agency tasked with promoting the competitiveness of minority businesses, according to its website.

MBDA plans to release all the details of the grant next week but did say in an email it anticipates the Mississippi location will be in Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate crash in Franklin County
UPDATE: Two killed in Franklin County motorcycle crash identified
Paris officials are issuing a Golden Alert for 68-year-old Charles. C. Rose.
UPDATE: Missing Paris man found dead
A sweet, one-year-old golden doodle, Charlie, was taken in a stolen car in the Industry Road...
Stolen dog back home in Lexington after being found overnight
A sweet, one-year-old golden doodle, Charlie, was taken in a stolen car in the Industry Road...
UPDATE: Lexington dog back home after being taken to Frankfort in stolen van
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper

Latest News

Midway Fire Capt. Allen Vann
Fundraiser planned for Midway firefighter battling cancer
2020 has been a rough year, but Kentucky Utilities wants to help shine some light during the...
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
Papa Leno's in Berea is still offering delivery and pick up orders.
Still Serving: Papa Leno’s, Blue Heron Steakhouse
Home & About - International Songwriting Competition (July 31, 2020)
Home & About - International Songwriting Competition (July 31, 2020)
Home & About - Rose & Remington (July 16, 2020)
Home & About - Rose & Remington (July 16, 2020)