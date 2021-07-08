Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Wetter Pattern Sticks Around

Thursday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! We are in for more rounds of showers and storms throughout the day and this pattern will stick around as two systems will meander into Kentucky.

Some showers and storms could produce heavy amounts so be on guard for that. Temps in the morning will start off in the 70′s and it will be muggy and stay like it all day. Highs will range in the mid 80′s, but a shower may cool you down from time to time.

Friday a front will stall out in our area and keep moisture around for the days to follow. Of course, it shouldn’t be an all-out washout, but locally high water issues could be an issue for isolated areas. Temps will remain in the low to mid 80′s, with lows in the mid 60′s, and stay fairly humid.

I hope you all have a great day:)

