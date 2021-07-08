Advertisement

Asia the red fox improving at Kentucky Wildlife Center

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are continuing to follow the recovery of a young red fox, who has gained attention on social media.

We told you about Asia last month. The three-month-old red fox doesn’t have use of her back legs, so the Kentucky Wildlife Center is working with her to help her get around.

Officials at the center say Asia is doing well in therapy.

“We are seeing improvement,” director Samantha Opp said. “We do know it’s going to be a long recovery process and it is going to take a lot of work and a lot of time, but she is showing great improvement in a short period of time already that we do believe that we’re going somewhere.”

The Wildlife Center made Asia a wheelchair to help her get around.

