Attorney General Daniel Cameron sues Google for Antitrust Violations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined 37 other state leaders to file a lawsuit against Google. The lawsuit claims that the Google Play Store for Android devices and Google billing is protecting monopoly powers and harming competitors. The lawsuit also states that Google is unfairly not allowing competition within the Google Play Store by limiting choices and driving app prices for consumers. This lawsuit is the latest against the tech giant, claiming illegal, anticompetitive, and unfair business practices.

“Our lawsuit alleges that Google’s anticompetitive business practices violated state and federal antitrust laws, causing direct harm to Kentucky consumers,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Illegal and anticompetitive practices by a dominant company, such as Google, hurt Kentucky consumers and Kentucky businesses operating in the marketplace. Our bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from across the country has joined together to stop these practices from continuing.”

According to the lawsuit, Google is shutting out competing apps that would be available for consumers:

Google imposes technical barriers that strongly discourage or effectively prevent third-party app developers from distributing apps outside the Google Play Store. Google builds into Android a series of security warnings (regardless of an actual security risk) and other barriers that discourage users from downloading apps from any source outside Google’s Play Store, effectively foreclosing app developers and app stores from direct distribution to consumers.

Google forces original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that wish to sell devices that run Android to enter into agreements whereby OEMs must promise not to create or implement any variants or versions of Android that deviate from the Google-certified version of Android.

Google’s required contracts foreclose competition by forcing Google’s proprietary apps to be “pre-loaded” on essentially all devices designed to run on the Android operating system and require that Google’s apps be given the most prominent placement on device home screens.

Google “buys off” its potential competition in the market for app distribution. Google has successfully persuaded OEMs and mobile network operators (MNOs) not to compete with Google’s Play Store by entering into arrangements that reward OEMs and MNOs with a share of Google’s monopoly profits.

According to the lawsuit, Google also forces app developers and app users alike to use Google’s payment processing service, Google Play Billing, to process payments for in-app purchases of content consumed within the app.

The complaint can be viewed here.

