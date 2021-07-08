Advertisement

Beshear says 220 Kentucky National Guard soldiers will help at Mexico border

By John P. Wise
Updated: 6 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced plans to activate more than 200 Kentucky National Guard members to help in the crisis at the Mexican border later this year.

Beshear covered several key topics during a news conference in Frankfort, including plans to send 220 soldiers to the border, joining approximately 3,000 guard personnel from other states.

“This is a direct request from the federal government, from the Department of Homeland Security,” Beshear said. “This is not a request made from several governors that are out there, without the backing of the federal government.”

Beshear may have been referencing a recent call from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asking for states to help pay to build the border wall that has been a hot-button issue in American politics in recent years.

“What this means is we will have a clear chain of command,” Beshear continued. “We will have clear missions that come down through the military and our Guardsmen and women will have the authority that is necessary and also legal protections.”

A statement from Beshear’s office indicated the soldiers would deploy in “late 2021,” but did not further specify when, or where along the border.

The Guardsmen and women “will provide operational and logistics support,” the statement said.

