Advertisement

CDC expands recall of precooked chicken products

The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many...
The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many brands, including Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars.(Source: Tyson Foods, USDA)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded a recall of ready-to-eat chicken products due to possible listeria contamination.

The amount of recalled meat has jumped from nearly 8.5 million pounds to more than 8.9 million pounds.

The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many brands, including Tyson, Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars.

A complete list of the recalled products can be found on the website for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The outbreak is being investigated.

The CDC reports three illnesses, three hospitalizations and one death in two states.

Pregnant people, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from listeria.

Symptoms of listeria include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate crash in Franklin County
UPDATE: Two killed in Franklin County motorcycle crash identified
Paris officials are issuing a Golden Alert for 68-year-old Charles. C. Rose.
UPDATE: Missing Paris man found dead
A sweet, one-year-old golden doodle, Charlie, was taken in a stolen car in the Industry Road...
Stolen dog back home in Lexington after being found overnight
A sweet, one-year-old golden doodle, Charlie, was taken in a stolen car in the Industry Road...
UPDATE: Lexington dog back home after being taken to Frankfort in stolen van
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper

Latest News

Large cluster of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Woodford County
Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden
President Joe Biden says the U.S. is set to complete the war in Afghanistan by August 31. It's...
‘Overdue’: Biden sets Aug. 31 for US exit from Afghanistan
Scott County man accused of impersonating police officer, taking gun from someone
WATCH | Scott County man accused of impersonating police officer, taking gun from someone