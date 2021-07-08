Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Strong Storms Possible

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another day with storms going up across Kentucky and we are, once again, on guard for local high water issues. The setup behind this for the weekend has a little more concerning look as rounds of storms may move across the region bringing an increased threat for some problems.

Let’s kick this part off with what’s going on out there today. A weak cold front approaches the state from the northwest later today into tonight. This will help fuel more in the way of scattered showers and storms ahead of it. Just like in previous days, a few storms may briefly pulse to severe levels and put down torrential rains.

Our cold front slows down on top of us into Friday and looks to become stationary into the upcoming weekend. At the same time, low pressure works into the Midwest and cuts into the Great Lakes. This setup means some scattered showers and storms around for Friday, but clusters of storms fire up to our northwest Friday night and roll southeastward into the region this weekend and into early next week.

The overall pattern continues to be conducive for additional showers and storms to drop in here from the northwest later next week.

