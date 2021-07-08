Cincinnati Zoo animals to receive COVID-19 vaccine

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo is preparing COVID-19 vaccinations for its at-risk animals.

Great apes, big cats, and other mammals that interact with humans will get two doses of the vaccine from Zoetis.

The vaccines will be given without anesthesia, the zoo says.

Animals, such as gorillas, have already begun the training to receive the vaccine, according to the Cincinnati Zoo.

“Our animal health team will have a carefully planned strategy mapped out once we get started,” Cincinnati Zoo’s Director of Animal Sciences David Orban said. “They have been in close contact with Zoetis and other Zoos that have administered shots to their animals.”

The order the animals will receive the vaccine depends on the status of their injection training once the Zoo gets the doses. The hope is for the vaccines to arrive later this summer, zoo officials say.

They say vaccines, like those used to prevent influenza, are a common practice in the preventative health care program.

