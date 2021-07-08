Advertisement

‘Educate don’t desecrate’ : Group protests potential move of one Clay County cemetery

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of protestors joined a Clay County Fiscal Court meeting on Thursday to discuss and stop the potential move of the Hoskins Cemetery.

“I thought, oh my gosh this must be a misprint this is you know cannot be true,” said Angela Hacker who has a cousin buried at the cemetery. “Then as time progressed and more awareness became available, this is real.”

Protestors told WYMT the Clay County Board of Education wants to move the cemetery so it can build a baseball field. Hacker said her cousin, who was in the Civil War, has been buried there for more than 100 years.

“I get a lack of disrespect feeling, you know, we’re taught to not disturb the dead, let the dead rest.”

William Stivers, who lives in Clay County, said the cemetery was not taken care of for many years. He added the inmates were taking care of it before the pandemic.

“The graves will be moved to where they are taken care of,” said Stivers. “They’re not talking about digging them and dumping them over a hill, they’re talking about moving them to place where they will be taken care of.”

Clay County Judge-Executive Johnny Johnson said the fiscal court listened to both sides. He said the county does not have control over cemeteries, but the county can help mow or make a road up to the cemetery if asked.

“Discuss and see the right and proper way how to handle this, if we have to move it on up to a higher court we may have to do that,” he said. “We are going to make the legal action on the cemetery on what to do, or not to do.”

WYMT reached out to the Clay County Schools Superintendent for comment but we have not heard back.

