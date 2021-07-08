Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 337 new COVID-19 cases; 2.92% positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 337 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 466,545 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.92% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 67 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were three new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 7,253.

As of Thursday, 241 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 64 are in the ICU, and 32 are on ventilators.

The governor says 2,212,708 Kentuckians have at least received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

