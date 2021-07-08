Keeneland to open with full seating capacity for 2021 Fall Meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland has announced plans to open at full capacity for its 2021 Fall Meet, to be held Oct. 8-30.

Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 9 a.m. ET Monday, Aug. 16.

Demand is anticipated to be high, and fans are strongly encouraged to visit tickets.keeneland.com in advance for information on available ticket options, pricing and the process to purchase.

“Keeneland is thrilled to welcome greater numbers of fans back to the track for what promises to be a terrific Fall Meet,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “We look forward to being together again as a community and watching great Thoroughbred racing in this beautiful surrounding. As we look ahead to Keeneland’s 85th anniversary this fall, we know reconnecting with those people and places that are special to us will be even more meaningful.”

The season kicks off Oct. 8-10 with Keeneland’s signature Fall Stars Weekend.

Fans will enjoy enhanced hospitality at Keeneland this fall, including new concession items, elevated dining options featuring a la carte service and three-course dining experiences and locally sourced ingredients.

Keeneland’s popular tailgating tradition will continue with the return of The Hill, where fans can enjoy live music, local food trucks, wagering and more.

New this year, patrons on The Hill will have the option to book a customized tailgate package in partnership with REVELxp, the nation’s leader in premium tailgate and event services.

After evaluating the success of pre-sold ticket packages during the 2021 Spring Meet, Keeneland has restructured ticket pricing and packages for General Admission, Reserved Seating and dining for the Fall Meet:

Advance-purchase General Admission tickets are $7;

Day-of General Admission tickets still will be sold online and through walk-up purchase at the gate on race days for $10;

Free General Admission is available for members of Keeneland Select , Keeneland’s free online wagering platform;

Grandstand Reserved Seats and dining tickets will be sold online in advance; and

Keeneland will pre-sell Fall Meet General Admission Season Passes for $40.

General Admission caps may be enforced, so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

All public race-day parking is free.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.