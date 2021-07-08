Advertisement

Kentucky constable plans to plead guilty to attempted murder of FBI agent

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky constable plans to plead guilty to the attempted murder of an FBI agent, according to court documents.

Gary Baldock was arrested by agents at his Pulaski County home in 2020. He fired shots through his window hitting an agent.

Baldock and another constable, Mike Wallace, were recently convicted on federal charges related to unreasonable searches and seizures.

Baldock’s federal trial on the attempted murder charge is scheduled for later this month. His attorney has now asked a judge to set a change of plea hearing for next week.

