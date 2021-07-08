Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigating murder in Lawrence County

Crime Scene
Crime Scene(AP)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOWMANSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a man in Lawrence County they suspect to be murder.

On Tuesday, officials at KSP Post 14 in Ashland received a request for assistance from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office found a man dead in the Peach Orchard area of Lawrence County, near KY-2033.

Once troopers and detectives arrived on scene, they found 58-year-old Carl Daniels dead.

According to officials from KSP, evidence at the scene suggests foul play and the preliminary findings of an autopsy Wednesday found that Daniels died by homicide.

No further details are known at this time, but the case remains under investigation.

