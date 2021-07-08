Advertisement

Large cluster of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Woodford County

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve just learned about a large cluster of COVID-19 cases in Woodford County.

Thursday afternoon, the judge-executive and county health director went on Facebook to inform the community.

The health director says 38 cases have been confirmed in Woodford County residents. More cases were confirmed in people living in surrounding counties.

The health department says all are tied back to a congregate setting in Woodford County. It’s believed the cluster started with a person who is unvaccinated and recently traveled.

The health department said the specific number is not known yet, but the majority of the cases are in people who are unvaccinated.

Some of the strains are being checked to see if it is the delta variant.

Woodford County has the highest vaccination rate in the state.

