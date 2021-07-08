Advertisement

LSU transfer Dare Rosenthal lands at UK

Offensive tackle stands 6-foot-7, 320-lbs.
LSU offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal (51) blocks a rusher against Mississippi St. Bulldogs...
LSU offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal (51) blocks a rusher against Mississippi St. Bulldogs during a game in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on September 26, 2020.(Chris Parent | Chris Parent)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LSU transfer Dare Rosenthal has committed to Kentucky.

Rosenthal, a 6-foot-7, 320-pound left tackle, entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago and is the second LSU player to transfer to UK in the past three seasons, joining cornerback Kelvin Joseph, who led the Wildcats in interceptions in 2020.

Rosenthal was a four-star recruit out of Ferriday High School in Louisiana. During the Tigers’ national championship season of 2019, Rosenthal made three starts at left guard.

