LSU transfer Dare Rosenthal lands at UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LSU transfer Dare Rosenthal has committed to Kentucky.

Rosenthal, a 6-foot-7, 320-pound left tackle, entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago and is the second LSU player to transfer to UK in the past three seasons, joining cornerback Kelvin Joseph, who led the Wildcats in interceptions in 2020.

Rosenthal was a four-star recruit out of Ferriday High School in Louisiana. During the Tigers’ national championship season of 2019, Rosenthal made three starts at left guard.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.