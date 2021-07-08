New job resource center opens in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new job resource center is open in Lexington’s East End with the goal of making sure anyone has the resources to succeed.

The Mayor’s Commission on Racial Justice and Equality identified job training and workforce development as two areas of need. Now, the hope is that a new workforce development center in the Charles Young Center will help the community move forward.

“We want to make job training accessible, and available right at the neighborhood level,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

The mayor was joined by representatives from eight community partners who will be present inside the new WORK-Lexington branch at the Charles Young Center.

Mayor Linda Gorton and a bunch of community partners cut the ribbon to open a new work force development center inside the Charles Young Center in the East End. The center will offer job training resources that can get workers hired. I’ll have more coming up on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/jNAZ6uYM41 — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) July 8, 2021

Mayor Gorton said that the pandemic taught city leaders that bringing resources directly into the neighborhoods in need can ultimately increase engagement.

The city has offered job training programs in the past and Thursday morning the mayor highlighted some members of the community who have used those resources to find work.

However, this approach of bringing the opportunity to learn valuable skills directly into neighborhoods is new, and something Mayor Gorton would like to expand around the city.

“This is the perfect time for workforce training as we come out of a pandemic that cost many people their jobs,” Mayor Gorton said. “We know we have people looking for work and employers looking for workers in our city. We hope they can come together at WORK-Lexington.”

You can walk in or make an appointment anytime Monday through Thursday, from 8 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.