Advertisement

New job resource center opens in Lexington

Mayor Linda Gorton was joined by representatives from eight community partners who will be...
Mayor Linda Gorton was joined by representatives from eight community partners who will be present inside the new WORK-Lexington branch at the Charles Young Center.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new job resource center is open in Lexington’s East End with the goal of making sure anyone has the resources to succeed.

The Mayor’s Commission on Racial Justice and Equality identified job training and workforce development as two areas of need. Now, the hope is that a new workforce development center in the Charles Young Center will help the community move forward.

“We want to make job training accessible, and available right at the neighborhood level,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

The mayor was joined by representatives from eight community partners who will be present inside the new WORK-Lexington branch at the Charles Young Center.

Mayor Gorton said that the pandemic taught city leaders that bringing resources directly into the neighborhoods in need can ultimately increase engagement.

The city has offered job training programs in the past and Thursday morning the mayor highlighted some members of the community who have used those resources to find work.

However, this approach of bringing the opportunity to learn valuable skills directly into neighborhoods is new, and something Mayor Gorton would like to expand around the city.

“This is the perfect time for workforce training as we come out of a pandemic that cost many people their jobs,” Mayor Gorton said. “We know we have people looking for work and employers looking for workers in our city. We hope they can come together at WORK-Lexington.”

You can walk in or make an appointment anytime Monday through Thursday, from 8 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate crash in Franklin County
UPDATE: Two killed in Franklin County motorcycle crash identified
Paris officials are issuing a Golden Alert for 68-year-old Charles. C. Rose.
UPDATE: Missing Paris man found dead
A sweet, one-year-old golden doodle, Charlie, was taken in a stolen car in the Industry Road...
UPDATE: Lexington dog back home after being taken to Frankfort in stolen van
A sweet, one-year-old golden doodle, Charlie, was taken in a stolen car in the Industry Road...
Stolen dog back home in Lexington after being found overnight
Will the Delta variant bring back mask mandates?

Latest News

Clarence Reynolds, 28.
Man arrested again after third police chase in less than a year
Keeneland has announced plans to open at full capacity for its 2021 Fall Meet, to be held Oct....
Keeneland to open with full seating capacity for 2021 Fall Meet
Thursday's Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Wetter Pattern Sticks Around
Keegan Casteel, 32, was released from jail Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend hours later...
Man arrested for rifle at Chicago hotel makes bond, proposes