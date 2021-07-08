Scott County man accused of impersonating police officer, taking gun from someone

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Scott County man is facing charges for impersonating a police officer and deputies are now trying to figure out if he’s done it before.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Zachery Trussell is facing impersonating a peace officer and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon charges.

Deputies say he went up to two people fishing at the Veterans Memorial Wildlife area on Tuesday pretended to be a Georgetown police officer.

They say Trussel was wearing a vest that said police and was carrying a very realistic-looking pellet gun. Deputies say he then searched the two people and took a handgun off one of them.

Trussell turned himself in Wednesday.

Deputies want to talk to anyone else that he might have approached.

