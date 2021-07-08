Advertisement

Two-car accident in Pulaski County leaves two severely injured

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck shared with WYMT that the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-car accident that occurred Wednesday evening. The car accident occurred at the US 28 and KY Hwy 70 intersection just North of Pulaski County. During their investigation, deputies discovered that a 2016 Honda Accord, driven by Ethan Carter, 19, pulled into oncoming traffic. There was a passenger in the Honda who was identified as Carlee Whitis, 19. It was then that Carter crashed into a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander, driven by Justin Wilson, 28, who was traveling north on US Hwy 27.

Whitis was treated at the scene by Somerset/Pulaski EMS and taken from the scene by Air Methods to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with serious injuries.

Carter was treated and transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by Somerset/Pulaski EMS and later taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center by Air Evac with serious injuries

Wilson was treated at the scene by Somerset/Pulaski EMS.

This accident remains under investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team.

