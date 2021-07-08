UPDATE: Missing Paris man found dead

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Bourbon County officials say a man they were searching for was found dead.

Bourbon County deputies say a body was found by a search group in Stoner Creek in Cynthiana.

Investigators have identified the person as Charles Rose.

Officials had sent out a Golden Alert for Rose on Tuesday evening after they say he had been reported missing since July 2.

Deputies are investigating his death.

