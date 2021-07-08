Advertisement

UPDATE: Missing Paris man found dead

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Bourbon County officials say a man they were searching for was found dead.

Bourbon County deputies say a body was found by a search group in Stoner Creek in Cynthiana.

Investigators have identified the person as Charles Rose.

Officials had sent out a Golden Alert for Rose on Tuesday evening after they say he had been reported missing since July 2.

Deputies are investigating his death.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and emergency vehicles have been seen most of the morning at the Super 8 off Highway 150...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at central Kentucky hotel
Police investigate crash in Franklin County
UPDATE: Two killed in Franklin County motorcycle crash identified
A sweet, one-year-old golden doodle, Charlie, was taken in a stolen car in the Industry Road...
UPDATE: Lexington dog back home after being taken to Frankfort in stolen van
41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Police: Lexington man arrested trying to bring “large quantity” of drugs into SEKY

Latest News

We are continuing to follow the recovery of a young red fox, who has gained attention on social...
Asia the red fox improving at Kentucky Wildlife Center
Those who work along Winchester Road are hoping for safer times after a string of gun violence.
Business owners hit hard by violence on busy Lexington road hoping for safer times
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Crews have been digging through the rubble of collapsed Champlain Towers in Surfside, Florida...
‘We lean on each other’: Lexington fire captain helping in Fla. condo collapse recovery efforts
Crime Scene
Kentucky State Police investigating murder in Lawrence County