UPDATE: Missing Paris man found dead
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Bourbon County officials say a man they were searching for was found dead.
Bourbon County deputies say a body was found by a search group in Stoner Creek in Cynthiana.
Investigators have identified the person as Charles Rose.
Officials had sent out a Golden Alert for Rose on Tuesday evening after they say he had been reported missing since July 2.
Deputies are investigating his death.
