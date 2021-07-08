Woman’s body found covered in blood

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A homicide investigation is underway in Estill County.

The coroner says 911 received a call around 10 a.m. Wednesday about a female found in the Marbleyard Rd. area of the county, near the Powell County line, covered in blood.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the woman dead in the middle of the road.

Her body has been taken to Frankfort for an autopsy. The coroner says they don’t have an ID on the body yet, but says the woman was roughly around 35 years old.

According to the coroner, investigators strongly suspect foul play in this case. The coroner says they don’t know yet if the woman was killed where her body was found or she was killed elsewhere and her body was dumped there.

No other details are available right now, but this is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at (859) 623-2404 or contact local law enforcement.

