Adam Burniston’s Forecast | An active pattern takes over this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer air and muggy conditions will continue in the forecast over the next several days as an active pattern looms across the Commonwealth.

Mostly dry conditions will persist for this evening and tonight as temperatures fall into the 70s and eventually 60s. If anyone sees rain chances, it would primarily be across southern Kentucky, but even those chances will be pretty scattered to isolated. Otherwise, it should be a lovely feeling evening ahead as humidity levels lower just slightly across the region. Skies will stay mostly clear with a few clouds mixed in, but as we go into late tonight and overnight, a few clouds will increase ahead of our next storm chances.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will begin the day around the mid-60s for a mild feel. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms could build up during the morning hours across central and southern Kentucky before moving off to the east. While it won’t be a complete washout of a day, showers and thunderstorms will be with us on and off throughout the day. At this time, the severe threat on Saturday is staying on the low-end, but we can’t rule out a few storms being on the stronger side. Highs on Saturday will vary due to storms, but generally, we’re expecting temperatures near 80 degrees.

We’ll keep storm chances high going into Sunday as well, with a low-end severe threat for strong/damaging winds and hail. Even as we head through much of next week, storm chances will stay in the forecast, but the good news is that those chances will stay more isolated to scattered across our region. It will still be the typical summer feel with highs in the 80s and plenty of humidity to make it feel warmer and muggier during the dry times next week.

