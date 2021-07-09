Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Wet Weekend Ahead

Friday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Good morning! For some of us this morning, we heard mother nature’s alarm of thunderstorms with tropical downpours that have been moving from west to east across the region.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Bath, Elliot, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, and Rowan Counties until 7:00 AM EST. Do not drive over flooded roads, especially in the dark. Temps will be in the upper 60′s and low 70′s waking up. Rain chances will decrease and move farther to the south throughout the morning after being chased out by a weak cold front. As the front sinks to the south, less humid air will move in. This will also help to clear us up a bit and temps will get close to 80 degrees with some sunshine by the end of the day.

Tomorrow the front that will help clear us out today will stall out and leave us with abundant moisture. Additionally, the chances for showers and storms throughout the day will increase. It won’t exactly be an all-day event, but it will be very hit and miss with temps in the low 80′s. Sunday will be almost the same. The main threat these next couple of days will be localized high water issues and the potential for flash flooding. Monday looks to be the day where we finally start to dry out a bit. Temps will rebound into next week closer to average in the upper 80′s, and of course, a summer shower or thunderstorm is likely in the afternoon/evening.

I hope you all have a great weekend and stay dry:)

