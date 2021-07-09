Advertisement

Catholic Action Center receives major food donation for community

Thanks to a large donation, the Catholic Action Center now has even more food to help people in need.(WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a large donation, the Catholic Action Center now has even more food to help people in need.

“There’s still a lot of hunger in Lexington and in surrounding counties. The pandemic isn’t over. There are many people who have tremendous effects from that,” said Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Action Center.

The need for food is high. Ramsey sees hungry people every day, so when the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints offered to help out…

“Of course we said yes!” Ramsey said.

They helped with a semi-truck full of 40,000 pounds of food.

“Our church has farms across the United States and they grow all their own food. And this is surplus food so they grow it, they produce it, and then volunteers package it up and bring it out to wherever the needs are in the United States,” said Laura Davis with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

But the Catholic Action Center won’t be the only organization benefiting from the donation.

The food will be stored and distributed at Fresh Approach, and shared with about 50 other community partners.

“And they will be part of the chain of receiving and we are so proud to be part of the chain of giving,” Ramsey said.

Because together, they all have one common goal— helping the community.

“It really doesn’t matter what church we belong to. We really want to become a community where we lift and serve each other,” Davis said.

A website called serve.org matched the church with the Catholic Action Center. It connects volunteers with organizations in need.

