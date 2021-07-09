Danville’s Howe named MaxPreps Small School National Player of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Danville slugger Christian Howe has been named the MaxPreps Small School National Player of the Year.

He hit a nation-leading 80 RBI this season and became just the fifth high school player in the past decade to hit 20 or more homers. He finished with 21 bombs, leading the Admirals to the semifinals of the state baseball tournament.

The Kentucky baseball commit also hit .547 this season. His Admirals finished with 86 homers as a team, a number that hasn’t been achieved at the national level in over a decade.

