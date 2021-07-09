Advertisement

Danville’s Howe named MaxPreps Small School National Player of the Year

He hit a nation-leading 80 RBI this season and finished with 21 homers.
Howe is set to play college baseball at Kentucky.
Howe is set to play college baseball at Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Danville slugger Christian Howe has been named the MaxPreps Small School National Player of the Year.

He hit a nation-leading 80 RBI this season and became just the fifth high school player in the past decade to hit 20 or more homers. He finished with 21 bombs, leading the Admirals to the semifinals of the state baseball tournament.

The Kentucky baseball commit also hit .547 this season. His Admirals finished with 86 homers as a team, a number that hasn’t been achieved at the national level in over a decade.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman’s body found covered in blood
Woman’s death in Estill County being investigated as a homicide
KPD officer Tanner Holt is accused of making racists comments.
Officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks at wedding
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Large cluster of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Woodford County

Latest News

North Laurel star Reed Sheppard
Kentucky offers North Laurel star Reed Sheppard
Kentucky's Davion Mintz (10) drives near Florida's Scottie Lewis (23) and Osayi Osifo (15)...
Mintz putting in offseason work to improve overall game
LSU offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal (51) blocks a rusher against Mississippi St. Bulldogs...
LSU transfer Dare Rosenthal lands at UK
Ohio State's D.J. Carton (3) blocks a shot by Kentucky's Ashton Hagans (0) during the second...
CBS Sports Classic has UK facing off with Ohio State