Advertisement

Elderly refugees growing fresh produce in Louisville at Hope Community Farm

Emmanuel Niyivuga joined the Hope Community Farm in Hazelwood two years ago after moving from...
Emmanuel Niyivuga joined the Hope Community Farm in Hazelwood two years ago after moving from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He said that he is happy with the work since it is similar to what he did in his home country.(WAVE 3 News)
By James Dobson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Hope Community Farm in Hazelwood is a healing place for all who work there. For five years, refugees from Central and Eastern Africa have grown fresh vegetables for the community.

The goal of the farm is to provide work for elderly refugees who wouldn’t be able to find a space in the workplace. A side effect of this is a thriving community of supportive people with shared experiences.

Emmanuel Niyivuga joined the farm two years ago after moving from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He said that he is happy with the work since it is similar to what he did in his home country.

He is just one of the 82 families that use the farm to grow traditional African vegetables for use in their homes and family restaurants.

Sarah Kimeu owns Sa Sa Samosa Kitchen, an African catering company, and said that she wouldn’t be able to make authentic flavors without the work of people like Niyivuga.

“The taste of fresh, organic vegetables makes for delicious samosas,” Kimeu said. “It has also given me the opportunity to participate in farmers markets, which require these organic foods.”

The farm’s business structure is called Community-Supported Agriculture, where members pay a subscription fee to collect a weekly bag of harvested produce. The farmers then use these funds to pay operating costs for the next planting season and take home a stipend.

CSA is the brainchild of Dr. Pauline Mukeshimana, who wanted it to be a holistic way to provide well-being to the workers.

“It’s like our hospital, it’s like our court, it’s everything in here,” Mukeshimana said. “Their loneliness is gone because they have their peers and can talk. They can laugh together; they can cry together.”

Niyivuga added that being with his friends reminds him of home.

“When we are here, of course we are talking about what we are doing when we are gardening, but most of the time we talk about our lives back home in Africa,” Niyivuga said.

Mukeshimana said she is proud of the strong community these people have built for themselves.

“When they come here, it’s like they do therapy for each other,” she said. “They are working physically, which helps their body. Because of this, they go home happy.”

Mukeshimana estimates more than 800 people enjoy the produce grown on the farm.

For more information on the Hope Community Farm, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman’s body found covered in blood
Woman’s death in Estill County being investigated as a homicide
KPD officer Tanner Holt is accused of making racists comments.
Officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks at wedding
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Large cluster of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Woodford County

Latest News

Midway Fire Capt. Allen Vann
Fundraiser planned for Midway firefighter battling cancer
2020 has been a rough year, but Kentucky Utilities wants to help shine some light during the...
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
Papa Leno's in Berea is still offering delivery and pick up orders.
Still Serving: Papa Leno’s, Blue Heron Steakhouse
Home & About - International Songwriting Competition (July 31, 2020)
Home & About - International Songwriting Competition (July 31, 2020)
Home & About - Rose & Remington (July 16, 2020)
Home & About - Rose & Remington (July 16, 2020)