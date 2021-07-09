Advertisement

Family offers $1,000 reward after dog runs away during fireworks in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A family from Texas is missing their dog after she ran away during the fireworks on the fourth of July.

They were visiting family in Lexington, off Bryan Station Road when six-year-old Maltese poodle Teela got startled by the neighbors shooting off fireworks.

Teela’s owner, Robert Autenreith, says she has been by his side through a major battle with his health, including a bone marrow transplant and he just wants her to come home.

“She’s been there every second of the day, you know, we had a routine. She’d wake up eat breakfast and come right back to me. She’s very loyal and very loving and just part of us,” Autenreith said.

Teela also has pancreatitis and has to eat a special diet and take daily medicine.

If you have any information about where Teela might be, you can contact the family at 1-888-MY-TEELA or on the Bring Teela Home Facebook page.

