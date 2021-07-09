Golden Alert for Lexington man with dementia

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for Vernon “Lloyd” Lowery.

Police said Lowery, 61, was last seen at his home on Lake Wales Drive on Thursday afternoon.

Lowery suffers from dementia, according to police. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue sweatpants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information can call 911.

