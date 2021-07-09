Advertisement

Golden Alert for Lexington man with dementia

Golden Alert for Vernon "Lloyd" Lowery
Golden Alert for Vernon "Lloyd" Lowery(Lexington Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for Vernon “Lloyd” Lowery.

Police said Lowery, 61, was last seen at his home on Lake Wales Drive on Thursday afternoon.

Lowery suffers from dementia, according to police. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue sweatpants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information can call 911.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says 911 received a call around 10 a.m. Wednesday about a female found in the...
Woman’s body found covered in blood
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby
Clarence Reynolds, 28.
Man arrested again after third police chase in less than a year
Paris officials are issuing a Golden Alert for 68-year-old Charles. C. Rose.
UPDATE: Missing Paris man found dead

Latest News

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced plans to send 220 National Guard soldiers to the border,...
Beshear says 220 Kentucky National Guard soldiers will help at Mexico border
Fleming County deputies say they pulled over Jack Cooler on US 68 and learned he was driving a...
Man takes off in Fleming Co. deputy’s cruiser, leads law enforcement on multi-county chase
On the heels of Netflix’s popular series “The Queen’s Gambit,” KET is highlighting the life and...
KET shows sneak peek of documentary on ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ author Walter Tevis
A central Kentucky veteran who received the Bronze Star is now a mom and expecting another...
Decorated Ky. veteran diagnosed with triple-positive breast cancer while pregnant