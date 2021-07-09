Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 7/11: Activist Devine Carama; Mary Quinn Ramer with Visit Lex

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington activist Devine Carama and Mary Quinn Ramer with Visit Lex.

The numbers are tough—nearly two dozen homicides in Lexington so far this year, which is on pace to be a record.

Beyond lost lives, the violence has left others injured and still more on edge in a city known for its horses and hospitality.

Devine Carama has stepped up to try to help.

Carama played Minor League Baseball in the Cleveland Indians organization before becoming a hip-hop artist. With that career going, he established a coat crusade for kids, and now his message and his passion is stopping violence in Lexington.

Mayor Linda Gorton named him head of One Lexington and said “Devine’s career is hard to contain on a resume, but his focus is clear, and that’s young people.” He joins Kentucky Newsmakers to talk about his role in the city and more.

People are traveling and gathering again, so how do things look for Lexington heading toward the fall when conventions are coming and Keeneland will be fully open for guests? Mary Quinn Ramer joins us from Visit Lex to talk about how quickly things will bounce back in the city.

