Kentucky offers North Laurel star Reed Sheppard

The North Laurel star is the son of former Kentucky basketball players Jeff and Stacey Sheppard.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has extended an offer to Class of 2023 guard Reed Sheppard.

The North Laurel star is the son of former Kentucky basketball players Jeff and Stacey Sheppard.

The City of London has produced three Kentucky men’s basketball players: G.J. Smith, Paul Andrews and Todd Bearup. Sheppard could be the fourth London product to put on that Wildcat uniform.

John Calipari saw Reed play on Thursday down in Hoover, Alabama. UK assistants Orlando Antigua, Jai Lucas and Chin Coleman saw him play as well and he performed in a big way. Sheppard said he didn’t notice they were in attendance, but thought it was “pretty cool.”

According to 247Sports, he is the No. 65 ranked player in the Class of 2023.

