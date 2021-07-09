KET shows sneak peek of documentary on ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ author Walter Tevis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the heels of Netflix’s popular series “The Queen’s Gambit,” KET is highlighting the life and work of author Walter Tevis.

Thursday night, KET gave a sneak peek of the documentary called “Walter Tevis: A Writer’s Gambit.”

The Lexington native is most known for “The Queen’s Gambit,” but documentary producers say they wanted to show his other work, including “The Hustler,” and “The Color of Money.”

Tevis’ daughter said he would be so proud of this documentary.

“It’s exciting. I mean I don’t think I could ever be more proud of my father. I’m sad that he’s not here to enjoy this himself because he would have loved it,” Julia Tevis McGory said.

You can watch the documentary Tuesday, July 13 at 8:00 p.m. on KET.

